DES MOINES — Record numbers of people are being treated in Iowa hospitals for the coronavirus as the illness spreads across the state, according to statistics released today.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased to 561 Monday, and a 14-county area of southeast Iowa reported record hospital admissions, patients in hospitals and patients in intensive care units.
State data shows only one of Iowa's 99 counties has a 14-day positivity rate under 5%, a rate at which many public health officials recommend mitigation such as mask wearing, social distancing and crowd limit requirements. Seventeen counties have a rate above 15%.
That comes even as the state-reported county rates are artificially driven down due to the practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received.
For example, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 15.5% — even though the county has not had a single day with a positivity rate of less than 20% since late September.
In that 14-day span, the county had 1,010 new confirmed cases and 2,797 new tests, so the Telegraph Herald calculated the county's 14-day positivity rate as 36%.