The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. The latest developments included:
- Today’s update includes two notable developments — the Iowa Department of Public Health updating county-level case data unexpectedly and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its figures now that children 5 to 11 can be fully vaccinated.
- In reference to the first development, the IDPH updated county-level case data again sometime on Thursday, according to the “last updated” line on its website. The state only had been providing updates once per week — on Wednesdays — since this summer, so it’s unclear what prompted this occurrence. Attempts to reach someone at the department on Saturday were unsuccessful.
- Another 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported for Dubuque County on Thursday above what was reported on Wednesday. If there was a lag in IDPH’s reporting and those cases were supposed to have been reported Wednesday, Dubuque County would have had 733 cases during the week that ended Wednesday. That total would have signaled a continued upward surge in new cases in the county that only was interrupted when far fewer tests were administered during the week of Thanksgiving.
- Elsewhere, Clayton County’s case total climbed by 33 from Wednesday to Thursday, Delaware County’s rose by 28, Jackson County’s increased by 49, and Jones County’s bumped up 31.
- From Wednesday to Saturday locally in Wisconsin, 146 new confirmed cases were reported in Grant County, 51 in Iowa County, 33 in Lafayette County and 27 in Crawford County. During that time period, another 23 cases were reported in Jo Daviess County.
- Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in local counties since Wednesday — one each in Grant and Iowa counties.
- Enough time has elapsed that the first children ages 5 to 11 now have reached full vaccination status, so the CDC now provides county-level vaccination rates for ages 5 and up. The TH will be using those figures going forward, but predictably, with that new age group included, the percentages of vaccinated individuals for all local counties are markedly lower than when only assessing the rate of those 12 and older.
- As of Saturday, 173,014 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Saturday, the CDC again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged from Wednesday.
- There were 53 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was an increase of five from one week earlier.
- As of Saturday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 53 active cases among students, a decrease of 31 since Wednesday, and 20 among staff, an increase of one. However, the school district on each Friday removes people with COVID-19 from the count in advance if their isolation periods will end before classes resume on Monday.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 19 active cases among students systemwide as of Saturday, an increase of three since Wednesday, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, the same as Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 10 student cases as of Friday, a decrease of one since Wednesday, and two staff cases, a decrease of two.
- In conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health updating county-level case figures on Thursday, the state total also climbed to 545,804 as of Thursday — an increase of 4,771 from the total that had been reported Wednesday. However, it’s unclear if death data also was updated, as the total remained at 7,550.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,826,489
- Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 61.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 9,835 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 911,562. The state’s related deaths increased by 107 to 9,344.
- As of Saturday, 3,537,679 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 64.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 16,832 new cases were reported since Wednesday, as the total climbed to 1,884,744. Another 89 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 26,801.
- As of Saturday, 7,987,612 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 67% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.