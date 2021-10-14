The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Eight additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the TH coverage area from Saturday to Wednesday, including four in Grant County, Wis., two in Dubuque County and one each in Jones County and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- Another 315 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Oct. 7 to Wednesday. Elsewhere in Iowa, Jones County had 81 more cases during that time; Jackson County, 53; Delaware County, 36; and Clayton County, 33.
- In Wisconsin, 154 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grant County from Saturday to Wednesday. Crawford County had 47 more cases during that time; Iowa County, 36; and Lafayette County, 20. Another 12 cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in nine local counties, with Jo Daviess County, Ill., moving to “substantial,” the second-highest rating.
- As of Wednesday, 164,697 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 67.7% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- Area pharmacies including Hartig Drug, Hy-Vee and MercyOne are offering Pfizer booster shots to those eligible. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- New county-level hospitalization data for Iowa will be released today and included in Sunday’s update.
- As of Wednesday, 469,519 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 8,167 from a week earlier. Ninety-four more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,748. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 54 active cases among students, an increase of 19 since Saturday, and 12 among staff, an increase of six. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 19 active cases among students systemwide, a decrease of four, and five or fewer staff cases, unchanged since Saturday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported 89 student cases Wednesday, an increase of 58, and five staff cases, an increase of three.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,725,239 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 64.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 10,424 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 759,278. The state’s related deaths increased by 110 to 8,217.
- As of Wednesday, 3,339,782 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 66.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 10,775 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,660,883. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 103 to 25,327.
As of Wednesday, 6,869,253 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 63.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.