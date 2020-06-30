News in your town

4 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 1 each in Delaware, Jones counties

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

No additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 1 each in Clayton, Jones counties

Sick aide worked at Iowa nursing home before deadly outbreak

Dubuque County school leaders frustrated by lack of reopening guidance from state

Gas, food cards available to Delaware County residents impacted by COVID-19 income loss

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Summer may decide fate of leading shots in COVID-19 vaccine race

U.S. health secretary warns 'window is closing' to take action to curb COVID-19

Community Foundation of Jackson County lands $15,000 for COVID-19 work

Dubuque County reaches 500 COVID-19 cases; 6 other area counties see increases

3 free COVID-19 testing events to be held in Grant County

COVID-19 prompts shifts in local high school graduation plans

7 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2 more in Grant, Iowa counties

7 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 2 in both Jackson, Delaware counties

WD to hold drive-up graduation after student tests positive for COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)