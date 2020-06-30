Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stands at 505 cases, with 10,203 tests completed -- an increase of 118 tests in 24 hours.
Dubuque County's death toll from the disease remains at 22.
Clayton County's total of positive cases fell by one in that 24-hour period, now standing at 38. Occasionally those discrepancies occur when a case is originally attributed to the wrong county.
One more case was reported in both Delaware and Jones counties, bringing the total in each to 41 and 53, respectively.
Case counts remained unchanged in Jackson County at 23, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
No additional deaths were reported in any Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area.
Statewide, Iowa reported 212 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, for a total of 28,944. There were six additional related deaths reported from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 713.