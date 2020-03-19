As the new coronavirus continues to restrict the movement of traffic and services, local agencies face a potential loss of volunteers, who themselves often are among those at highest risk of developing complications from COVID-19.
The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging relies upon the assistance of drivers to deliver meals to about 350 seniors in Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties. In Dubuque alone, 14 people assist, but that could change if conditions worsen.
“I’ve had some elderly volunteers who have some medical issues call and say that they are not going to help out until this crisis is over,” said Colleen Lawler, NEI3A service specialist.
Those who have decided to continue are aware of the risks.
“I’m not very good at doing nothing,” said longtime driver Joe Nehl, 87. “Maybe I’m just old and stupid.”
In most cases, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, and most people recover. But a small number of infected persons, especially older adults and those with existing health conditions, experience severe illness that requires hospitalization.
SITE CLOSURES
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, which along with prohibiting mass gatherings, limited restaurants and shuttered bars, entertainment venues, senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities. The order remains in effect until at least March 31.
Subsequently, NEI3A closed its congregate meal sites — which serve about 1,800 people daily within the agency’s 18-county region — increasing the demand for home-delivered meals.
Likewise, meal sites in Jo Daviess County, Ill., were closed on March 11 and on March 16 in Grant County, Wis., in line with the orders of those states’ governors. The Platteville Senior Center also shut its doors and canceled all programming.
Home meal delivery services in those counties continue through the Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency and Grant County Aging and Disability Resources Center.
Stacie Speirs, NEI3A regional coordinator, said the agency continues to look to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for guidance as it evaluates whether to reopen meal sites when the governor’s order expires.
Several congregate meal-goers Monday at The Hills & Dales LifeTime Center in Dubuque anticipated the negative impacts of that center’s closure, which occurred Wednesday and lasts through April 13.
“It’s enjoyable getting to visit with other people,” said Dubuque resident Brent Golven, 71, as he dined on Salisbury steak and peas. “I, myself, live alone.”
The center also offers weekly exercise and crafts activities.
“We play cards on Monday and Wednesday,” said Karen McClain, 72. “We have the whole day on Wednesday to get out of the house. … I hate being at home.”
MEAL DELIVERY
Seniors like Eileen Atchison, 78, who struggle to leave their homes, rely upon the weekday drop-offs from NEI3A.
“I can’t stand long enough to cook anymore,” she said Wednesday morning at her kitchen table.
Chronic pain restricts Atchison’s mobility and she even had to sit on a stool as she waited two minutes and 30 seconds for her breakfast cereal to heat in the microwave.
Before the coronavirus scare, Atchison avoided leaving her apartment.
“At my age, my immune system is down as it is,” she said. “I know there are people who are making fun of this and aren’t taking it seriously, but they better start.”
As a precaution, NEI3A volunteers have ceased entering residences and wear latex gloves when they make deliveries.
“We are trying to limit exposure as much as possible,” Lawler said.
Richard Hyman, 75, delivered 19 meals Wednesday in Dubuque — a spread that consisted of creole beef, whipped potatoes, corn and pineapple tidbits.
“I don’t want to catch (coronavirus), but I’m not sure how dangerous it is right now,” he said. “If I had to stay home, I’d put up with it. Going in, I’ll try to keep my distance.”
Lawler said if NEI3A experiences a further drop in volunteers, agency staff will fill in to ensure meal delivery continues.
Earlier this week, NEI3A appealed to the public for assistance, prompting more than five people to sign up.
Even as people recognize the need for social distancing to prevent coronavirus’ spread, community members still require a human touch, Nehl observed.
“Some of these people, the only ones they see is us all day,” he said. “They don’t have family in town. We are their connection with the outside world.”