Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has suspended collection of property taxes, limited landlords' options to order evictions and permits "carry-out, delivery (or) drive-thru" sales of alcohol in the midst of a viral pandemic.
Reynolds issued the public health emergency declaration this morning in response to the continued outbreak of COVID-19, a coronavirus that can cause serious respiratory illness. The first case in Dubuque County was confirmed Thursday.
The declaration:
- Temporarily suspends collection of property taxes and the accumulation of penalties and interest
- Suspends some evictions at rental properties
- Extends the expiration deadline for a permit to carry or acquire a firearm
- Permits carry-out, delivery or drive-thru sales of unopened bottles of alcohol by bars and restaurants
- Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means
- Suspends certain regulations to allow easier transport of essential supplies