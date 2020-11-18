In Iowa, 3,900 additional cases of OVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 194,494.
Iowa's statewide death toll rose by 39 to to 2,064 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, there were 7,989 new cases today, pushing the total to 331,837.
There were 52 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,793.
In Illinois, 8,922 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 140 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 606,771 cases and 11,014 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)