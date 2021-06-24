The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Three additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- One additional case each was reported in Clayton and Jones counties in Iowa, and in Grant County, Wis.
- Meanwhile, one fewer case was reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- As of Wednesday, 146,037 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 56.4% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data on Wednesday. The most-recent data showed that, as of Tuesday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 81 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 373,314. The state’s death toll rose by three for a total of 6,120.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,488,643 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 55.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Royce Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 96 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,329. The state’s death toll rose by eight, for a total of 7,261.
- As of Wednesday, 2,798,626 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 56% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,389,892 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 258 cases from Tuesday. The state’s death toll rose by eight to 23,173.
As of Wednesday, 5,637,499 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 52% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.