In Iowa, there were 465 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, at which time the total was 50,167.

There were five additional related deaths reported statewide. Iowa’s death toll stood at 954 as of 11 a.m. today.

In Wisconsin, 943 additional cases and seven more related deaths were reported today.

That pushed the state’s total to 63,206 cases and 1,018 deaths.

In Illinois, 1,834 new confirmed cases and 24 related deaths were reported today.

The state tallies rose to 200,427 cases, including 7,696 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Illinois (8-13-20)
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (8-13-20)
Where is COVID in Iowa? (8-13-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

