MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County supervisors on Tuesday repealed the county’s mask mandate, effective immediately.
The decision comes in the wake of updated federal health guidance and after county officials heard requests to drop the mandate so graduation commencements could proceed without face coverings, said County Supervisor Jack Willey.
“We’ve had a pretty good run of not having cases in Jackson County, and (the mask mandate) was going to end May 31 anyways,” he said. “So with graduations coming up, we decided to do it early.”
Jackson County’s mandate had been in place since November in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, 48.3% of the county’s residents who are at least 16 years old have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“If people feel comfortable without wearing a mask, then they won’t, and if they’re not comfortable, then they can wear one,” Willey said.