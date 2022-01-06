The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Eighteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the 10-county TH coverage area since Saturday, including five in Dubuque County and seven in Jackson County, Iowa. Additionally, there were three more deaths in Delaware County, Iowa; two in Grant County, Wis.; and one in Clayton County, Iowa.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 184 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday. There were 115 new cases in Iowa County, 57 in Crawford County and 53 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 116 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, 176,464 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
- There were 30 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of one from a week earlier.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 98 active cases among students, and 44 among staff. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 13 active cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, and “five or fewer” cases among staff. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were six student cases as of Wednesday and four staff cases.
- As of Wednesday, 592,028 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 18,996 from one week earlier. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,019, an increase of 161 from the previous week.
- As of the CDC’s Wednesday update, 1,866,260 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 63.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The state of Wisconsin surpassed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases, going up 29,194 since Saturday, for a total of 1,023,729. The state’s related deaths increased by 135, climbing to 10,198.
- As of the CDC’s Wednesday update, 3,618,680 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 145,897 new cases were reported since Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 2,295,445. Another 335 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 28,156.
- As of Wednesday, the CDC reported that 8,161,848 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 68.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.