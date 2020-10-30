In Iowa, 2,617 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday. Its total stood at 124,611.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 15 to 1,706.
In Wisconsin, there were 5,096 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 220,092.
There were 24 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,972.
In Illinois, 6,943 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, along with 36 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 402,401 cases and 9,711 deaths.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)