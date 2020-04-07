Iowa health officials have issued guidelines for drive-up worship services.
All people attending such a service should remain in their vehicles for the duration of the events, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The guidelines state that “individuals cannot get out of their vehicle during the service for any reason. All vehicle windows, sunroofs and convertible tops must remain closed during the entire service.”
The guidelines also limit occupancy in a vehicle to no more than 10 people. Those people must be members of the same household and not sick.
Churches hosting drive-up worship services are instructed to ensure compliance.
No food, beverages, communion or other materials should be distributed before, after or as part of the service.
Churches are prohibited from collecting financial offerings in person.