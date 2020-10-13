Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported two more COVID-19 related deaths between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s death toll now stands at 49. Delaware County reported another death in the same time period, bringing its total to seven.
- There were 31 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, bringing the county total to 4,181.
- The county reported 110 new tests during the 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 28.2%. The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 12.7%.
- With 865 new confirmed cases and 3,090 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday stood at 28%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Monday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.2%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,644 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of nine from the previous day.
- Delaware County reported an increase of seven cases during that 24-hour period; Jones County reported six more cases; Clayton and Jackson counties each added two more. Jones, Clayton and Jackson counties had no additional deaths during that time frame.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 66 cases, with 40 individuals listed as recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care remained at 20 cases with seven recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 17 cases and now has 15 recovered.
- The state on Monday reported hospitalizations by county as of Sunday: Dubuque County, 22; Clayton County, zero; Delaware County, 7; Jackson County, four; Jones County, one.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 510 cases during the 24-hour span to surpass 100,000, hitting 100,202 as of 5 p.m.
- Iowa’s death toll increased by 13, to 1,473.
- Grant County, Wis., reported 28 additional cases Monday; Iowa County added 24 more cases; Crawford County reported 12 new cases; Lafayette County reported 11.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 1,956 new cases on Monday pushing the total to 152,192. There were nine additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,474.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., reported three additional cases, increasing its total to 360 on Monday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,742 new cases Monday, along with 13 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 321,892 cases and 8,997 deaths.