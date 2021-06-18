The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- One additional case of COVID-19 each was reported in Dubuque and Clayton counties between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Meanwhile, two fewer cases were reported in Iowa County.
- As of Thursday, 144,082 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, 55.6% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 333 additional fully vaccinated residents in Dubuque County on Thursday, which pushed the county over the 50,000-person threshold to 50,113.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The most recent data showed that, as of Tuesday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 72 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 372,909. The state’s death toll remained at 6,109.
- As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,464,571 Iowans had been fully vaccinated — 54.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 99 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 611,943. The state also reported five additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,235.
- As of Thursday, 2,753,535 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 55.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.
- Illinois reported 1,388,586 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 248 cases. The state’s death toll rose by 16 to 23,120.
- As of Thursday, 5,529,846 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 51% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.