News in your town

12 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 5 in Grant County in 24 hours

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Village of Elizabeth to offer masks to residents

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak

Village of Elizabeth to offer masks to residents

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

8 additional COVID-19 cases reported in both Dubuque, Delaware counties in 24 hours

U.S. tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe's alarm

7 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 4 in Lafayette County

Family of 4th dead worker sues Tyson over Waterloo COVID-19 outbreak

8 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours

21 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 11 in Lafayette County

Plasma-based treatment for COVID-19 on rise in Dubuque, shows promise

20 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

25 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Dubuque's face mask ordinance takes effect today, enforcement on Monday