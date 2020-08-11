Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Twelve additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque were recorded in the 24-hour period from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. That pushed the county’s total to 1,684.
- No additional related deaths were reported during that time span, so the county’s toll remains at 31. The county also reported six additional people diagnosed with the coronavirus had recovered, bringing that total to 1,028. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 625 “active” COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County.
- Dubuque County reported 143 additional tests for COVID-19 in that 24 hours, equating to a positivity rate of 8.4%. The county’s overall positivity rate was 8.1% as of 5 p.m. Monday. The positivity rate over the past 14 days was 13.8%.
- Delaware County reported four additional confirmed cases during that time period, pushing its total to 115. Jackson County reported two additional cases, for a total of 156. Jones County reported an additional case to bring the county’s total to 131.
- There were no additional deaths in the other counties within the TH coverage area.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered. No such outbreaks have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- The hospitalizations by county were last reported by the state on Saturday. At that time, the number of people hospitalized in the area was: Dubuque County, 14; Jackson, Jones and Delaware counties, 1 each; and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 253 additional cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday for a total of 49,074. There were two additional related deaths, for a total of 933.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported five additional cases Monday, moving its total to 362. Lafayette County reported four more cases, sending the county’s total to 147. Iowa County reported two more cases, bringing its total to 82. Crawford County reported one additional case, for a total of 74.
- Statewide, there were another 507 new cases Monday. The state’s total was 61,061. There were no additional related deaths, so that total stood at 998.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported three additional cases to bring the county’s total to 128.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,319 new confirmed cases Monday, including one additional death. The state’s totals moved to 195,399 cases and 7,637 deaths.
A COVID-19 sample-collection site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 16, at Terrapin Park in Elizabeth, Ill. The drive-thru site offers free testing, and no appointments are necessary. County health officials said results will be reported via phone call in four to seven days.