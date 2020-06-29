MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Community Foundation of Jackson County recently received a $15,000 award to help support its COVID-19 relief work.
The donation came through the Westfield Legacy of Caring program based on a nomination by Mike Hansen, of Bob Ernst Insurance, according to the community foundation.
“Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents such as Hansen are invited to nominate a local nonprofit for the Legacy of Caring program, which invests in communities and helps impact disaster recovery, family stability or safety,” states a press release.
“With the pandemic, Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program became even more relevant because it will take months, and maybe years, to return to the stability and security people, businesses and nonprofits enjoyed before the disaster happened,” said Hansen in the release.