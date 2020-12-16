In Iowa, 1,968 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 260,251.
There were 14 additional related deaths reported, so the toll rose to 3,354.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,402 new cases today, pushing the total to 444,798.
There were 74 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,196.
In Illinois, 7,123 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 146 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 870,600 cases and 14,655 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)