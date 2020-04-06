Iowa officials on Sunday announced 83 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one case each in Clayton and Jones counties.
The state’s total now sits at 868 cases.
With the new cases, Jones now has had six confirmed cases, and Clayton, four. With no new cases announced Sunday, Dubuque County’s total remains at 24; Jackson County, three; and Delaware County, none.
Eight more deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported Sunday. The statewide total now is 22.
The state reports that more than 10% of the Iowa cases are occurring in long-term-care facilities and that more than 40% of the deaths are associated with these outbreaks.
A large portion of those cases is tied to a single long-term-care center in Linn County, where 70 cases have been confirmed. Linn County easily has the most cases in the state, with 161. Polk County is second with 122.
In Illinois, state officials announced 899 more confirmed cases Sunday and 31 deaths. The state’s totals now are 11,256 cases and 274 deaths. There have been five confirmed cases in Jo Daviess County.
In Wisconsin, another 155 confirmed cases were reported Sunday. That pushed the state’s total to 2,267. Twelve more related deaths were reported, and the state’s total now is at 68.
The Grant County Health Department reported Sunday that a third case had been confirmed in the county, but it was not reflected on the day’s statewide totals. With no new cases Sunday, Iowa County’s total remains at three; Crawford County, two; and Lafayette County, none.