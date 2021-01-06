Eighty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county total to 10,845.
There was one additional related death in Dubuque County reported, bringing the total to 140, the sixth-highest in the state. The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly to 12%.
Clayton County reported 17 additional cases in that 24-hour period, for a total of 1,441. The related death toll remained 46.
Jackson County reported 14 additional cases for a total of 1,815 cases. There was one additional death, bringing its death toll to 30.
Jones County also reported 18 more cases in that time period, increasing its total to 2,634. The county's death toll remained at 48.
Delaware County reported eight additional cases for a total of 1,661. One additional death was reported, bringing its death toll to 33.
As of 11 a.m. today just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list with Guttenberg Care Center having been removed from the list. At that time, those remaining were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque with 46 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque with 20 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,854 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 289,533.
The state reported 61 additional related deaths, so the toll moved to 4,060 at 11 a.m. today.