Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported by health officials in Crawford and Lafayette counties.
The third positive case has been confirmed in Crawford County, according to a social media post by the county’s health department.
The latest case is an individual between the ages of 21 and 40 who had traveled home to Crawford County from an area of the U.S. known to have elevated numbers of community spread of the disease, according to the post.
The Lafayette County Health Department confirms an additional case without providing age information about the individual. The county has reported two cases total.
Neither of the new cases have been confirmed yet by State of Wisconsin officials.