The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
No COVID-19-related deaths and relatively few cases were reported in the 10-county TH coverage area since Wednesday, but largely due to a lack of reporting. Iowa continues to only provide county-level updates on Wednesdays, and the most recent Illinois, Wisconsin and federal updates came on Thursday or Friday due to the holiday.
In local Wisconsin counties, 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday. There were 53 new cases in Iowa County, 34 in Crawford County and 26 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County (Ill.), there were 11 new cases.
As of Saturday, 176,007 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
There were 31 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of three from one week earlier.
Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts are not updating their COVID-19 tracking dashboards over winter break, nor is Holy Family Catholic Schools.
As of Wednesday’s weekly update, 573,032 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 7,858.
As of the CDC’s last update, 1,860,141 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 62.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
In Wisconsin, 14,874 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 994,535. The state’s related deaths increased by 49, climbing to 10,063.
As of the CDC’s last update, 3,607,471 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
In Illinois, 30,386 new cases were reported since Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 2,149,548. Another 87 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 27,821.
As of the CDC’s last update, 8,114,429 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 68% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.