Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- The State of Iowa COVID-19 dashboard tallied no new deaths statewide between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Grant County, Wis., added one new death to its toll as of Monday.
- Dubuque County reported 17 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 10.5%.
- Jones County reported six additional cases during that time span, and its 14-day positivity rate was 13.2%. Clayton County had two new
- cases and a positivity rate of 13.6%.
- Delaware County had one new case, and its rate stood at 11.4% as of 5 p.m. Monday. Jackson County had no new cases reported in that time span and its positivity rate dipped to 13.7%.
- None of the five Iowa counties reported any new deaths.
- The state health department released updated hospitalization data as of Sunday. Local hospitalizations were as follows: Dubuque County has 22 residents hospitalized, a decrease of two compared to Saturday; Delaware County had two; Jones County had five; Jackson County had four, an increase of one; and Clayton County’s number remained three.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, the state had added a new area long-term-care facility to its list of outbreaks. Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque reports three positive cases. Other case counts Monday evening were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 26, an increase of one; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 26, an increase of four; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 863 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 268,116. Iowa’s death toll remained at 3,589.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported an increase of 19 confirmed cases in addition to one death. Lafayette County reported 17 additional cases; Iowa County, 16 and Crawford County, two.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,435 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 458,612. There were eight additional related deaths reported, so the state toll rose to 4,425.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported two new cases Monday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,699 new confirmed cases, along with 98 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 905,069 cases and 15,299 deaths.