An additional 23 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, moving the county's case total to 9,082, while its related death toll remained at 91.
The county’s to-date positivity rate dipped to 17.4%.
Another related death also was reported in Jackson County, the fifth such death in the last three days. The county's new toll stood at 13. The county also had two more cases of COVID-19, so that total moved to 1,421.
Both Jones County and Clayton County reported seven new cases as of 11 a.m., so their totals now stand at 2,280 and 1,073. Five additional cases were reported for Delaware County for a total of 1,403.
No additional related deaths were reported in those counties. Delaware County's toll remained at 21, Jones County at 13 and Clayton County at five.
There remain 13 long-term-care centers in those five counties with active outbreaks, according to the state. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 83 (up one) cases and 54 recovered (up one)
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 18 cases and seven recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 15 cases and seven (up one) recovered
- Dubuque Specialty Care -- seven cases and four recovered
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- five cases and none recovered
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- four cases and none recovered
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 36 cases and two recovered
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 17 cases and one recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases and two recovered
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases and 66 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- nine cases and four recovered
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 63 cases and one recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 52 cases and one recovered
Statewide, a total of 1,271 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 223,551. The state’s related death toll increased by 39 in the same time period, moving to 2,351.