Sixty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 929 as of 11 a.m. today.
Meanwhile, the county had its first death of someone confirmed to have COVID-19 in nearly a month.
Large increases in the number of confirmed cases this week have come in tandem with increased testing. At the same time, the percentage of positive cases also continues to climb.
The 68 new cases in the 24-hour period came on just 244 more completed tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 28% in the group. A total of 14,733 tests had been completed as of 11 a.m. today.
The county's climbing total positivity rate now stands at 6.3%
One additional related death in the county was reported. The toll now stands at 23 after being at 22 since June 15.
The most recent state data shows eight people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County hospitalized as of Thursday.
A total of 428 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered -- 14 fewer than 24 hours earlier in a fluctuation that has not been explained by state officials.
Meanwhile, in Jackson County, the number of confirmed cases increased by four in the past 24 hours to 56.
One more case each was reported in Delaware County, which now sits at 56, and Jones County, which has 70.
No new cases were reported in Clayton County, which remains at 48.
Statewide, 769 new cases were recorded in the 24-hour span. There were 34,528 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Six additional related deaths were reported, so the total is at 748.