In Iowa, there were 1,199 additional cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the total to 321,539.
The state reported 56 new deaths, raising the total to 4,975.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,177 new cases reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 545,437.
There were 14 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 5,951.
In Illinois, there were 3,314 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 69 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,134,231 cases and 19,375 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)