More than 1,500 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to new data released by the state today.
It showed that 1,591 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Johnson, Polk, Linn and Black Hawk counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 84 people since Sunday.
Meanwhile, 7,137 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Tuesday -- a total that was 208 higher than Sunday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 1,017 who have received one dose (an increase of 33 from Sunday); 106 fully vaccinated (an increase of 30)
- Delaware County residents: 1,099 who have received one dose (increase of 54); 162 fully vaccinated (increase of 48)
- Jackson County residents: 1,061 who have received one dose (increase of 123); 247 fully vaccinated (increase of 63)
- Jones County residents: 1,255 who have received one dose (increase of 57); 140 fully vaccinated (increase of 35)
In Iowa, vaccines currently only are being given to people considered to be in the Phase 1A category. These people include health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term-care facilities.
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 40,331 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 128,916 had received one dose so far.