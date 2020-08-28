News in your town

Jo Daviess County among 30 counties at COVID-19 warning level in Illinois

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

TH EXCLUSIVE: 22% of new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co. not in state rate; data inconsistencies in counties across Iowa

Record daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa; 32 new cases in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Schools in Clayton, Delaware counties weighing options as COVID-19 positivity rates climb

After extensive public comment, Dubuque County Board of Health recommends mask mandate

6 Jo Daviess County superintendents ask for families' help in combating spread of COVID-19

Iowa hits record number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, Dubuque County adds 26 cases

Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Bars must close in 6 counties as virus cases surge

13 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; none in Grant County for 1st time since June

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

After extensive public comment, Dubuque County Board of Health recommends mask mandate

Iowa seeing troubling virus trends as students return

1 more COVID-19-related death each in Dubuque, Delaware counties in 24 hours

6 Jo Daviess County superintendents ask for families' help in combating spread of COVID-19