Health officials confirmed 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, the second 24-hour period in a row with more than 1,200 new cases.
The statewide total surpassed 60,000 and was at 60,698 as of 11 a.m. today.
In addition, the state began reporting the results of antigen testing today on its website.
Antigen testing is a diagnostic test used to detect proteins on the surface of the virus, which generates results faster than a traditional test. Those tests previously had been classified as inconclusive, according to the state, and had not been reported. As of 11 a.m., the state reports 1,379 additional positive antigen tests statewide, including two in Dubuque County.
All testing combined equates to 62,233 positives statewide.
Twenty-three additional COVID-19 cases were reported during the 24-hour span in Dubuque County, increasing the county's total to 1,978.
At 11 a.m. today the state website showed a total of 23,504 tests completed for the county, an increase of just 28 tests over 24 hours earlier and a decrease of 29 tests from 5 p.m. Thursday.
Those abnormalities in reported testing make it impossible to ensure the accuracy of the 24-hour positivity rate.
Based on state totals, the county's to-date positivity rate ticked up to 8.4%.
Delaware County had five new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours that ended at 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 191.
Jackson County reported four additional cases, bringing the county's total to 194.
Clayton County reported three new cases and Jones County had one new case, bringing the total in those counties to 175 and 166, respectively.
There were no new deaths reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, Iowa's related death toll rose by 11 to 1,091, as of 11 a.m. today.