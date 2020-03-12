The Dubuque Salvation Army has canceled a vacation Bible school as a precautionary measure during the coronavirus outbreak.
The school had been scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday, March 17-21, according to a press release.
The release states that Salvation Army Captains Matthew and Emily Phelps had been out of the country for a trip.
The trip was not to a “coronavirus hot spot,” according to the release. However, the Bible school has been canceled because the Phelps will self-quarantine themselves as a precaution.
The Phelps “are not sick and show no symptom,” according to the release.
They have also not been to The Salvation Army facility in Dubuque since returning from their trip.
The Bible school will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.
All other activities at the Dubuque Salvation Army will continue as scheduled.