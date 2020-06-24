Ten additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, bringing the county's total 462 cases as of the latter time.
The 10 new cases come on the heels of the county's largest 24-hour total of 35 news cases in the previous 24 hours.
The county's total for related deaths remained at 22.
Jackson County had two new cases reported in between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 21. Clayton, Jones and Delaware counties saw no additional cases in that 24-hour period, with 35, 47 and 34, respectively.
Statewide, there were 26,601 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today. That was an increase of 255 cases compared to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Two additional related deaths were recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 690.