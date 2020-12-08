SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

LANCASTER, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin hospital is prohibiting most visitors due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Grant Regional Health Center announced new visitor restrictions Monday on the hospital’s website.

According to the revised policy, no visitors will be allowed except for obstetrics patients, who may have one accompanying support person, and pediatric patients, who may have two accompanying support people for the hospital and one for the clinics.

No accompanying people will be allowed for all patients arriving for appointments or testing.

Virtual visits are available

Call the hospital at 608-723-2143 for more information.

