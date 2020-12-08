LANCASTER, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin hospital is prohibiting most visitors due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Grant Regional Health Center announced new visitor restrictions Monday on the hospital’s website.
According to the revised policy, no visitors will be allowed except for obstetrics patients, who may have one accompanying support person, and pediatric patients, who may have two accompanying support people for the hospital and one for the clinics.
No accompanying people will be allowed for all patients arriving for appointments or testing.
Virtual visits are available
Call the hospital at 608-723-2143 for more information.