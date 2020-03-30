Dubuque County's largest employer has suspended production temporarily after learning that an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
John Deere Dubuque Works informed employees Sunday that the plant would be "temporarily shut down," according to Director of Strategic Public Relations Jennifer Hartmann.
A date for production to restart has not been established, but Hartmann indicated the company is hoping it will be sooner rather than later.
"There's not a firm date, but there is a lot of work that's being done," Hartmann said. "There will be a staggered startup over the course of the next couple weeks. It is our intent to bring back a small number of (production) folks this week."
During the temporary closure, "the facility will undergo a thorough disinfection that meets or exceeds local and state health-department guidance -- including 3rd party industrial hygiene assessments," according to a company statement.
Deere employs 1,400 production workers and 1,000 salaried workers in Dubuque. Hartmann said many salaried workers already were working remotely prior to the production shutdown.
Deere & Co. officials said they were notified Thursday that an employee of John Deere Dubuque Works likely has COVID-19. That was confirmed over the weekend.
Hartmann emphasized that the employee had not been at work since March 19, however.
Deere is considered “essential” by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Hartmann emphasized that the company is committed to resuming production. However, this must be done with employee safety in mind.
"We still have to ensure that our employees are being protected and all recommended safeguards and protections are in place to ensure their safety," she said.