The City of Dubuque Jule public transit system announced today operational changes for the next several weeks due to a global viral outbreak.
Effective Thursday, Jule bus daytime routes will be run from 6:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday routes will operate from 8:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. These changes are in place through April 30.
The Park & Ride and Nightrider programs will not operate during this period. The Brown Line stops on Roosevelt Street, Innovation Drive and Chavenelle Road will not be served.
Additionally, the Orange Line will not serve Locust Street or Loras Boulevard westbound stops during the reduced hours.