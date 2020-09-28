Forty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,312.
Those 45 new cases came from 257 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 29,628. That means the county had a positivity rate of 17.5% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate rose to 11.2%.
There were 10 additional cases reported in Clayton County, where the total is now 262.Delaware County reported nine additional cases for a total of 419. Jones County reported five new cases for a total of 279. Jackson County added just one and now has a total of 351.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the five-county area, so the total remains at 41 for Dubuque County and three in each of the other counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester is up to 27 cases and 16 recovered -- an increase of six cases.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque increased by two to 14 cases with six individuals recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 10 cases with no recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 659 additional cases in the 24-hour span, for a total of 86,918.
The death toll in Iowa rose by two to 1,317.