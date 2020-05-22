HARPERS FERRY, Iowa -- The hiking trails at Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harpers Ferry reopened today.
They had been closed for about one month due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The site's visitor center and other facilities remain closed, according to an online announcement.
On the trails, "social distancing is highly recommended, and the public should be aware that on the North Unit trail system as well as the Yellow River boardwalks, it is not always possible to maintain the recommended 6’ of social distancing, particularly when groups are moving in opposite directions along narrow, steep trail segments," the announcement states.
It also recommends that visitors avoid the early-afternoon hours, when the trails typically are the busiest.