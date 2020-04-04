The City of Dubuque will receive nearly $650,000 in federal grant funding through a program tied to a recently approved economic rescue package.
The funding will come via the COVID Recovery Community Development Block Grant program, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
“This grant is just the start of the aid we’ll see flow into our district,” she said in the release. “We’re fighting to limit the spread of this virus while ensuring our cities and towns remain strong, and we’ll continue doing everything we can to help.”
The funding is tied to the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion emergency aid bill to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts across the nation.