The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in nine of 10 local counties: Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Only Crawford County, Wis., remained at “substantial” transmission — the second-highest rating. The level had increased by one rank in both Lafayette and Clayton counties.
- From Wednesday to Saturday, Grant County, Wis., had 18 more cases and Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 16. Elsewhere in Wisconsin, Iowa County had seven more cases; Lafayette County, eight; and Crawford County, five.
- As of Saturday, 155,157 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 63.8% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at St. Patrick’s Church Meal Site, 1425 Iowa St.
- See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Aug. 18, 10 residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of six from a week earlier. There were five such hospitalizations in Jones County, an increase of two; four in Delaware County, an increase of one; three in Jackson County, an increase of two; and one in Clayton County, an increase of one.
- The State of Iowa provides updated COVID-19 figures only once per week, on Wednesdays. As of Wednesday, 392,970 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 5,697 from a week earlier. Sixteen more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,226.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,605,722 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 60.0% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 3,006 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 644,554. The state’s related deaths increased by 17 to 7,516.
- As of Saturday, 3,087,484 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 61.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 8,084 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,482,369. The state’s related deaths increased by 32 to 23,717.
- As of Saturday, 6,355,052 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 58.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.