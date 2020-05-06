News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

National Guard testing 350 employees after 9 COVID-19 cases at Prairie du Chien business

Ballots for in-person, curbside early voting available in Dubuque County

Pence to visit Iowa to discuss reopening religious services

Funding available for local organizations providing emergency food

Authorities seek public's assistance in recovering golf cart stolen in Jo Daviess County

COVID-19 outbreak at Dubuque nursing home up to 15 cases

Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases effective today in bid to avoid shortages

Western Dubuque sets potential dates for prom, graduation

French doctors: First virus case may have been in December

Coronavirus cuts 'deep scars' through meatpacking cities

Here come COVID-19 tracing apps -- and privacy trade-offs