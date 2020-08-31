Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Nineteen additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 2,027.
- Dubuque reached 2,008 COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to a Telegraph Herald tally of state figures. Other case milestones were reached April 30 (100 cases), May 16 (250), June 28 (500), July 14 (1,000) and Aug. 2 (1,500), according to a press release issued by the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County, where the toll remains 36.
- The state began reporting the results of antigen testing Friday on its website. Antigen testing is a diagnostic test used to detect proteins on the surface of the virus, which generates results faster than a traditional test. Those test results had previously been classified as inconclusive, according to the state, and had not been reported as positive or negative results. Between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, the state reported 15 additional positive antigen tests statewide, bringing the total to 1,488.
- With 230 new cases based upon 2,140 tests during the past two weeks, Dubuque County recorded a 14-day positivity rate of 11%.
- The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. Sunday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 7.1%.
- Six more people with COVID-19 in the county were classified as recovered as of 5 p.m. Sunday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 468 “active” cases,
- 13 more than 24 hours earlier.
- Jackson County reported six additional cases for a total of 205. Delaware County reported five new cases for a total of 212. Jones County reported one additional case for a total of 169. There were no additional cases in Clayton County, where the tally remains 179.
- There were no additional deaths in the five counties.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 788 new cases during the 24-hour span to increase the state’s total to 64,208. There were three additional related deaths and the toll stands at 1,113.
- Iowa County confirmed two additional cases for a total of 120. There were no additional cases reported in Grant or Crawford counties and Lafayette County provided no updated figures as of 5 p.m.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 537 additional cases for a total of 75,337. There were three additional deaths and the toll stands at 1,122.
- Jo Daviess County did not report any additional cases during the 24-hour period. The county’s total remains 174. There were no additional related deaths and the toll remains two.
- Illinois reported 1,992 additional during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 233,355. There were 11 additional related deaths to increase the toll to 8,019.