Emmaus Bible College will extend its spring break and switch to online instruction for at least two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.
Emmaus students are on spring break this week. School officials announced that they will extend spring break through next week, March 16 through 20, so faculty members have time to switch to offering instruction online.
Students will then receive their instruction online from March 23 "until at least April 3," President Philip Boom wrote in an announcement to the campus community.
Boom asked students returning to Emmaus from spring break to collect their study materials and other necessary items and return home if they can. However, students who need to stay in the residence halls will be allowed to do so.
"We plan to resume regular classes on April 6," Boom wrote. "The situation is evolving and we will keep you updated of any changes to this plan."