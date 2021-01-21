A local COVID-19 relief effort has provided more than $1.3 million to organizations addressing the pandemic.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and its affiliates granted the money through the Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund, according to a press release.
The fund has been used in the past to support people in the wake of natural disasters such as floods and tornadoes.
Funded organizations have assisted local residents with issues including household finances, health and safety, and education.
The release states that the grants have been possible thanks to local donations, including $590,000 from the Dubuque Racing Association, $400,000 from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, a $200,000 matching challenge gift from Dubuque Bank & Trust and Heartland Financial U.S.A., and $100,000 from DBQ Initiatives, plus many other donations from organizations and individuals.
Donations may be made by visiting dbqfoundation.org/forever or contacting Faye Finnegan, director of donor relations, at faye@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700.