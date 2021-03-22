The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- There were no new deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Six new cases were reported in Dubuque County.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 82,042 residents in the 10-county area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 27.2% of the area’s population. Another 50,551 area residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus — 16.8% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County has 17,259 residents who have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 141 from 24 hours earlier.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.9% as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were: Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 3.7%; Jones County, 3.8%; Jackson County, 3.7%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Thursday evening, showed that six Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday’s data. Jones County had two residents hospitalized, an increase of one. Clayton County had one resident hospitalized, unchanged from Monday’s data. No such residents of Delaware or Jackson counties were hospitalized.
- Statewide, the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 318 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 345,708. One new death was reported statewide, increasing the death toll to 5,675.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 495,618 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 9,881 from Saturday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 420 additional cases on Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 572,432. There were no additional related deaths reported, with the state’s death toll remaining at 6,576.
- Wisconsin reported 1,464,999 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 25.2% of the state’s population, and 855,829 state residents have been fully vaccinated, or 14.7% of the population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,221,863 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, a 24-hour increase of 1,431 cases.
- The state reported 22 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,081.
- Illinois also reported 1,755,107 residents were fully vaccinated — 13.8% of the state’s population.