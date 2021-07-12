The State of Iowa soon will start offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced this afternoon that the state will make the free kits available starting on Friday, July 16.
"Through Test Iowa at-home, a partnership between the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab, Iowans will be able to receive a free test kit, collect a saliva sample at home, return the sample by UPS and receive results through email," states a press release.
The kits will be available at 125 pickup sites across the state. The TestIowa.com website will be updated to list those locations prior to that date.
"Each test kit includes step-by-step instructions including how to activate the test kit, collect the test sample, return the sample to (the state lab) and when to expect results," the release states.
It later states, "Homebound individuals have the option to request a kit to be sent to their home and to have UPS pick up their sample. Results will be sent via email about 24 hours from when the sample is received by (the state lab)."