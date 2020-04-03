Northeast Iowa Community College will continue online-only learning through the end of the semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the school's spring commencement will be held virtually in the interest of public safety, according to a press release. Additional details about that process will be released later.
College campuses and centers will remain closed to the general public through May 15. School officials said they are exploring ways to complete labs, clinicals and "other hands-on activities" safely to fulfill students' requirements.
Student support services, including advising, counseling and financial aid, are available via email, video conference or phone.
The release also stated that NICC officials have donated all of the school's personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, to health care providers during the outbreak.