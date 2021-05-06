Fourteen additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,322.
No additional deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's death toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Eight additional cases were reported in Clayton County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,692.
Five additional cases were reported in Jones County, raising the county's total to 2,969.
The state reported two additional cases each in Delaware and Jackson counties. Their respective totals rose to 2,082 and 2,208.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 40, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 366,842 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 711 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported 18 additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, raising the total to 5,980.