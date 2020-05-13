In Iowa, there were 377 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, pushing the state total to 13,289.
Seventeen more related deaths were reported, so that toll now stands at 306.
In Wisconsin, there were 291 new cases confirmed in Wisconsin. The state total now is 10,902.
Three additional related deaths were reported, pushing the tally to 421.
In Illinois, another 1,677 new cases were reported, along with 192 additional related deaths.
The state totals now are 84,698 cases and 3,792 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)