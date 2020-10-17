Another 119 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
That pushed the county's total to 4,570. It was the second-highest jump in that time in the state, trailing only Polk County.
There were 343 new tests of county residents completed in that time, bringing the total to 34,051. That means the county had a positivity rate of 34.7% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate increased to 13.4%.
Delaware County had 28 additional cases in that time span to move its total to 665. Another 16 Jackson County cases were confirmed, so its total moved to 512, while 10 new cases in Clayton County bumped it up to 346. Seven more cases were reported for Jones County, which has had 387 to date.
No new related deaths were reported in the 24-hour period in those five counties. Their respective tolls remain at 52 for Dubuque County, eight for Delaware County and three each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
Five local long-term-care centers continue to battle COVID-19 outbreaks.
Five more cases were reported at MercyOne Dyersville, which now has 33 with 18 recovered, while one more case was reported at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, which now has seven.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 73 cases, with 47 of those people now reported as recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 19 cases with 16 recovered, and Edgewood Convalescent Home remains at four cases, with one person recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,544 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 106,150.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by five to 1,526.