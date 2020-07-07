In Iowa, 272 new cases were recorded between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. There were 31,927 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Three additional related deaths were reported in that time span, so the total is at 725.
In Wisconsin, another 495 confirmed cases were reported today, pushing the state's total to 32,556.
Nine additional related deaths were reported, so the toll moved to 805.
In Illinois, there were 587 new confirmed cases today, including 37 additional confirmed deaths.
The state has a total of 148,452 cases, including 7,063 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)