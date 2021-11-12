PATCH GROVE, Wis. — A Grant County school district intends to uphold its new quarantine policy that enables asymptomatic students to attend school after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
The decision from the River Ridge School Board comes in defiance of the county’s health officer, who recently ordered the district to prevent multiple students from attending school and extracurricular activities until they completed a mandatory quarantine.
District leaders complied this week but then said at a school board meeting that they will no longer do so, even if the county health officer issues them another order.
“A lot of people would say this isn’t worth the paper it’s written on,” said School Board Member Cory Moravits. “We’re sending healthy kids home too often instead of sitting in school learning what they should be.”
The dispute between the school district and county occurred after the board changed its contact-tracing policies in late October.
While people who test positive for COVID-19 still must isolate for 10 days, the district permits close contacts to remain in school, provided they wear a mask for two weeks and remain asymptomatic. Students also must undergo daily screenings by the school’s nurse aide.
However, state and federal guidance recommends that close contacts undergo a 14-day quarantine, which can be shortened under an “early release” procedure.
Quarantine may end after 10 days if they remain asymptomatic. The quarantine can be shortened to seven days if they remain asymptomatic and test negative on a COVID-19 test administered on the sixth or seventh day.
County Health Officer Jeff Kindrai this week issued an order to the district upon learning that students who were identified as close contacts of a known positive case were attending school.
“As a local health department, we get our authority from the state and we’re expected to follow state guidance,” he said. “It seems some school boards are taking actions that put kids’ health at risk, and when that happens, we have to respond.”
Parents say the lengthy quarantines are disrupting lives and interfere with their children’s learning. On a particularly bad day in September, as many as 121 River Ridge students were undergoing quarantine simultaneously.
“It’s a tough spot to be in because we want to educate kids,” said Superintendent Clay Koenig.
Even state lawmakers from southwest Wisconsin have investigated the issue, prompting the Wisconsin Legislative Council to issue a memorandum that outlines the limits of school districts and county health officer’s powers.
State law requires local health officers to “promptly take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases” and empowers them to direct a person who has been exposed to a contagious medical condition that threatens others to quarantine, enforceable by a court order. Meanwhile, school boards can enact policies that govern the quarantine of students, limited to conduct on school property.
A health officer can’t require a school board to enact a particular policy relating to COVID-19 protocols, a Legislative Council attorney said, but the officer can use his or her quarantine authority against close contacts even if the school district’s COVID-19 protocols contradict the officer’s recommendations.
“I’m hopeful that other schools would continue to cooperate with us so that we don’t need orders,” Kindrai said. “We’ve had good relationships with schools for many years.”
The River Ridge School Board received advice from its attorney, Eileen Brownlee, of Boardman Clark, who said it is unknown whether Kindrai’s order to the district is enforceable.
The matter has not been taken up in a state court, she said, but the school district should be prepared for possible lawsuits.
“The issue is never whether or not someone is going to get sued,” Brownlee said. “To me as an attorney, there are two questions: One is, ‘Are you going to win?’ … And the second is, ‘How much is it going to cost to prove your point?’”
Koenig said the school district’s insurance company has assured him that coverage will continue in the event of a lawsuit.
He would much prefer that the county enable the district to undertake a “test-to-stay” program, in which close contacts can attend school with daily COVID-19 testing in lieu of quarantine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the strategy but still recommends that close contacts remain out of schools.
The River Ridge School Board this week also approved in a 5-2 decision to allow masked close contacts to participate in extracurricular school activities under the “early release” quarantine guidelines. School Board Members Aaron Stagman and Kirk Hamann voted against the measure.
Parents praised the school board, adding they hope the board’s decision sets a precedent for other school districts across Grant County.