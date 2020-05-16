Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Eleven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported. The county’s total now stands at 249. No additional deaths were reported, so the county’s toll remains at 10.
Where does Dubuque County rank?
- The county has the 14th-most confirmed cases in the state.
- It is tied for the eighth-most
- related deaths.
- It is seventh in the number of COVID-19 tests completed.
- Of the 16 counties in which at least 1,000 tests have been completed, it has the fifth-fewest people who have recovered.
- With 14 people with COVID-19 hospitalized as of Thursday (the most recent date for which data is available), the county had the seventh-highest total in the state.
- One more case at Dubuque Specialty Care was reported, pushing its total to 27. It is the only long-term-care center in Dubuque County with a coronavirus outbreak, defined as at least three confirmed cases. While 35 such outbreaks have been reported across Iowa, none have occurred in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. There are five such outbreaks in Linn County, with a total of 264 cases.
- One more confirmed case each was reported in Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties. Delaware County’s total now is 12 cases; Jones County, 36; and Jackson County, eight.
- Statewide, 374 additional cases were reported, boosting the total to 14,049. Eighteen more related deaths were reported, so the state now has reported 336.
- In Wisconsin, there were 410 new cases reported. The state total is 11,685. Eleven additional deaths were announced, so that toll now is 445 statewide.
- Two more cases were reported in Crawford County, pushing its total to 22. One more case was recorded in Grant County, which now has 72.
- While no new deaths were reported Friday in Grant County, an analysis by a news service of PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio shows the county has the second-highest COVID-19 death rate among Wisconsin counties in which at least one death has been recorded. Grant County’s rate of 19.4 deaths per 100,000 people falls behind only Milwaukee County’s rate of 26.2. Dane County, home to Madison, isn’t in the top 20 with its rate of 4.6 per 100,000.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,432 cases, along with 130 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 90,369 cases and 4,058 deaths.